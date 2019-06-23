Vera L. Walton

July 21, 1920 ~ June 19, 2019
"Together Again"
Our beloved Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Great-Great Grandma, Aunt, Cousin and Friend was peacefully called home to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family.
Mom married the love of her life, Leonard Walton on November 10, 1962. She was a loving wife and one heck of a southern cook. Her family would fight over the last piece of peach cobbler and beg for more.
She worked at Del Monte, J.C. Penney's and the beauty salon at ZCMI. Mom loved going to Wendover on the fun bus with family and friends, chocolate, Amaretto, talking politics and Jazz basketball games.
Mom is survived by her daughter Cheryl (William) Lyons; grandchildren, Tracie Moore, Karen (Rick) Taylor, Cody, Brittany, and Nikki Walton; Marika, Tiffany, Matthew and Zachary Lyons; a host of great and great-great grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins; and a special niece Nickie Cooper in Oklahoma City.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend Leonard; her parents; brother George Cooper; sister Emma L. Freeman; daughter Emily Moore; her son Anthony Walton; two grandsons and a granddaughter.
A Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 East 5550 South, South Ogden. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 ? 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Services under the direction of Leavitt's Mortuary.
Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836?36th St., Ogden, UT 84403
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
Thanks to Dr. Hemmersmeier and Hearts for Hospice: Heidi, Brian, Camille, Toby, Chelsea and Terra for their loving care of my mom.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: