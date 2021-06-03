Vera Lorraine Jensen
1924 - 2021
Vera Lorraine Jensen passed away due to natural causes at the ripe age of 97 on May 10, 2021. She was born on Leap Year February 29, 1924 in Richmond, Utah to Melvin and Bernetta Smith. She resided in Roy, UT for a time but South Ogden was where she resided for most of her life and where she called home. She married Merlin G. Jensen December 21, 1946. They welcomed a beautiful daughter the following year and 5 years later welcomed a strapping son.
During her life she was very active in her community, between volunteer work at local schools teaching children to read, being a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers and of course within her church she held many callings. She had a very strong testimony and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time socializing with her friends, fellow church members and dancing. She danced until she couldn't dance no more.
She is preceded in death and greeted on the other side by her parents Melvin and Bernetta Smith, husband Merlin Jensen, son Merlin Kim Jensen and so many beloved friends.
She has left behind her daughter Penny Poen, 8 grandchildren, 15 GREAT grandchildren and 5 GREAT, GREAT grandchildren.
A special thanks to all the amazing hospice nurses with AA Hospice, aides, care givers and fellow house mates at Hidden Valley Assisted Living in South Ogden for giving her such wonderful care and friendship during her stay.
There will be no public funeral services. Graveside services will be available to family members and friends who would like to attend. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch in South Ogden on June 5, 2021 at 1:00pm. For more information or to leave condolences please visit www.myers-mortuary.com