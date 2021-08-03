Verda Lee Harris
1945 - 2021
Our dear sweet mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister Verda Lee Harris 75 gained her wings on July 28, 2021, freeing her from all her pain. Verda Lee Harris was born to Houston Person and Hattie Eaton Person on December 21, 1945 in Dallas, Texas.
She is survived by her husband Sterling R. Harris of Redondo Beach, CA, 2 daughters Shelia (Matthew) Flowers of Seattle, Washington and Jill Harris-Moran of Portland, Oregon, 3 sons Michael "Sterling" Harris of Ogden, Utah, Maceo Harris of Salt Lake City, Marcus Harris and 1 brother Larry Person of Ogden, Utah, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lisa, Sandra, Shaunna and Monique of Intermountain Health Care, as well as Melissa of the Guest House.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, 1:00 p.m., with viewings Thursday, August 5, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Friday prior to services from 12 noon - 1:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.