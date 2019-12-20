Verda Summers

July 5, 1936 ~ December16, 2019
On December 16, 2019, Verda Joyce Tracy Summers slipped quietly and peacefully back into the arms of her loving husband, Jess, to celebrate Christmas in heaven.
Verda was born July 5, 1936, to Charles Weldon Tracy and Alice Burgess Tracy in View, Idaho, as the fifth of their six children.
She fell in love with Jess J. Summers, and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 24, 1954.
She leaves behind her three children, Elaine (John) Horejs of Arizona; Jesse (Terrilyn) Summers of Utah, and Lamont (Annette) Summers of Idaho; 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She also leaves one sister, Beth (Phillip) Kershisnik.
Verda's number one love and priority was her family. She loved babies and children of all ages, and always made her grandchildren feel special and cherished, reading stories and playing games with them.
Home-cooked meals for her family were prepared and served with an extra measure of love, and she was especially known for her homemade rolls, raspberry jam, and funeral potatoes. She loved being outdoors in her yard tending her beautiful flower beds, bountiful garden, and raspberry bushes.
Throughout her life, she gave hours of quiet, Christ-like service. Whether as a neighbor, the president of a church organization, an ordinance worker at the Ogden Utah Temple, a nursery leader or a visiting teacher, those she served felt her love. She truly mourned with those who mourned and comforted those who stood in need of comfort. If you had tears in your eyes, she did too.
Verda worked as an accountant throughout her life first for Hudson's Shoes then Clover Club Foods, and later as a warranty clerk for Cutrubus Motors. In later years, she and Jess enjoyed traveling and frequently visited family throughout the United States. They also enjoyed cruises to the Carribean and Mexico and trips to Europe and Hawaii.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Friends may visit family Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation (act.alz.org/donate), The Church missionary fund, or a charity of your choice.
