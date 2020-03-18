1929 ~ 2020
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Verl Telford Stokes. He peacefully returned home to the tender arms of our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020. Verl lived a vibrant, loving life surrounded by family and friends for 90 wonderful years.
Verl is a life-long resident of Plain City and loved the simple, country life this town provided. He was born on June 28, 1929 to Ed Stokes & Eunice Telford Stokes and was lovingly raised by his maternal Grandmother, Levina (Lulu) Cordelia Bingham after his mother's passing.
Verl attended Weber High School and in 2016 was awarded an Honorary Diploma by NUAMES High School. Verl worked as a heavy equipment operator the majority of his life.
On February 23, 1951 Verl married his sweetheart, Marian Nash Stokes. She lovingly referred to him as "Billy"^or "sweet William"^and the two were later sealed for time and all Eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they were blessed with five beautiful children, Alan, Ross, Connie, Kirk and Van. Verl was a caring husband and father and could make anyone laugh with his quick wit & charm.
Verl had two loves in his life - his family and horses. A cowboy to the core, Verl served many years on the Weber County Sheriff's Posse. He had a passion for cutter racing, breaking horses, being a farrier (specialist in equine hoof care) and horse trading. His grandchildren hold special memories of going on pony rides and carriage rides with him at the lead. His calloused hands showed his hard work ethic yet were tender to hold.
A highlight in Verl's life was in 1976, when he was a part of the Weber County Posse "Pony Express Ride"^from Ogden to Sacramento, where they rode 756 miles on horseback carrying pouches with 500 pieces of commemorative mail and raced the Sacramento Express coming the opposite direction. Verl was also very proud of his work of the development of the North Fork Park & Spring, the development of the Pleasant Valley Toll Road and helping construct the Weber County Park & Race Track. Billy was a master of the CAT (Bulldozer)!
Verl is survived by his adoring wife, Marian; four children, Alan (Lynnea) Stokes, Ross (Nancy) Stokes, Kirk Stokes, Van (Kathy) Stokes and his son-in-law Paul (Joni) Short. He is also leaving behind 14 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren who absolutely adored him. Verl is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jean Ellis; daughter, Connie Short and great-grandson, Hudson Skeen. We have no doubt his long-awaited reunion with them was magnificent.
Verl is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (PC 1st Ward). His love of our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ runs deep. How grateful we are for Eternal families.
A special thanks goes out to all the friends and family who cared for Verl and Marian during difficult times and as his health began to fade. Your friendship, service and Christ-like love will be cherished forever.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral services, which will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Plain City 1st Ward, 2280 N. 3600 W. In light of the ongoing precautionary measures around Covid-19, we will not be holding a public viewing. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
