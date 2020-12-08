Verla Graves McFarland
December 24, 1928 - December 5, 2020
"Together Again"
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Verla Graves McFarland passed away peacefully at home, December 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 24, 1928, to Christian S. and Vera Stoker Graves in Ogden, Utah. She grew up on a small farm in Wilson. She helped her father and brother get hay and other crops in. She learned many great skills and attributes from her mother. She married her childhood sweet heart, Charles Ray McFarland, January 22, 1947, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Salt Lake Temple. She always said that he liked her before she liked him! We rejoice that they are together again and so very happy.
Growing up, her best friends were Beulah Mae Holmes, Shirley Stratford, and Dalene Phillips. She graduated from Weber High School and was an excellent student. She didn't have to work outside the home, but she worked hard at being a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved her husband and children very much and was always devoted to them. She was an excellent example of service to her family and others. She taught us well. Next to her family, she loved music, the Gospel of Jesus Christ and being of member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many ward and stake positions in Relief Society, Primary, and Visiting Teaching; but her favorite calling was Ward Organist...she played until she was 83! Chocolate was her favorite treat; she told us she was a chocoholic!
She is survived by her seven children, Sandra, Diane (Terry) Adams, Ilene (Blaine Wade), David, Richard (Jenifer), Larry (Nancy), and Blair (Teacy). She is also survived by 34 grandchildren and their spouses, 91 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, by her brother Donald (Ruth), sister Beverly Heslop, sister Janet Holmes (Earl). She was preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart, Charles, her parents, brother Robert (Mary), and brother-in-law Ivan Heslop.
Private funeral services for family will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 11:00 am, in the Wilson 1st Ward Chapel. There will be no public viewing. Services will be streamed on Zoom. The link is:
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/1/89076340199?pwd=b2thRVNvYUhraWZMK2ZPT1R
ZRU11UT09 Meeting ID: 890 7634 0199 Passcode: 349442
We want to give special thanks and love to our IHC Hospice nurse, Julie Lee, for her tender love and care to our mother. Also, to all those who have been so kind to mother and our family.