Verla Jessie (Judkins) Lee

November 23, 1936 ~ August 1, 2019
Verla Lee, 82, joined her heavenly family on August 1, 2019, at her home in Pilot Valley, NV. She was born November 23, 1936, in Ogden, UT, to Lucille (Child) and Ervin Judkins. She married her sweetheart, Gerald Lorenzo Lee, on July 7, 1954, in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Riverdale, Warren, Farr West, Riverside, Trenton, Deweyville, and Cornish, Utah. However, most of their lives together was spent in Montello and Pilot Valley Nevada. After Gerald's death ten years ago, there was no place like home for her in Pilot Valley.
She served in many LDS Church callings and loved her small Montello Branch. Her faith and testimony were shared with many.
Verla lived a life of hard work and devotion to her husband and family. Working beside Gerald in the farming business for years, she was known to many as the "egg lady".
She loved her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Verla is survived by her children, Ervin Brent (Barbara Ann) Lee, Radine (Kirk) Murphy, Tamra (Scott) Smith, and Lorena Breen; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Garry Judkins; and sister, Lana (Mike) Seegmiller.
Preceded in death by her husband, and her oldest son, Curtis; her parents, and a younger, brother (Alan).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.
