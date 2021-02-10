Verla Peterson Cantwell Miles
July 6, 1929 - February 4, 2021
Ogden - Verla Elonda Peterson Cantwell Miles passed away at Legacy House in Ogden. Mom was born on July 6, 1929 to William Leonard Peterson and Henrietta Mae Clark in West Warren, Utah. She lived in Lucin, Utah until her family moved to Ogden. She married James Eugene Cantwell on January 14, 1950 in Ogden Utah. After her marriage, she lived in Roy, Utah. Mom and Dad had 3 children, Gerald (Jerry), Bonnie, and Margie. Mom and Dad divorced on November 14, 1968. She married William Reed Miles on April 13, 1974, they were later divorced.
Mom loved being with her family and celebrating any occasion with them. She loved golfing, holiday get togethers, and visiting family and friends. Mom devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Mom is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Midget, and Margie (Dale) Trostle, 9 grandchildren, and 16 Great Grandchildren.
Mom was preceded in death by her son Jerry, 2 grandchildren, Ann Marie Trostle and Jared Cantwell, her parents, her brothers Clair, Howard, Lee and Kenneth, and her sister Norma.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W., Roy, Utah. Friends and family may visit from 11:45 - 12:45 PM on Friday prior to the funeral. Please be aware of COVID restrictions. Social distance and masks are required.
Interment will be held at the Roy Cemetery.