Vern Hunter
Vern Hunter 86 passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Vern was born October 8, 1934 in Lund, Bannock, Idaho to Elmer Jean Hunter and Lucille Jenkins Hunter. He graduated from Gem High School in Bancroft, Idaho. He served an L.D.S. Mission to the Southern States and in the Military during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany.
He met his wife, Oleta White, in Salt Lake City. They were married in the Logan Temple on May 25, 1962 and made their home in Brigham City, Utah.
Vern served in many callings in the church, as well as community organizations.
He worked for U.S. West Telephone company from 1955 until 1992, when he retired.
Vern and Oleta served three missions after retirement. They have four children, Boyd Vern (Maridee) Hunter, Debbie (Stephen) Price, Tammy (David) Gneiting, and Sandy (J.D.) Williams. His greatest joy was his children, 20 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The thing he enjoyed doing the most was being of service to others.
He is survived by his wife Oleta, four children: Boyd Vern Hunter, Debbie Price, Tammy Gneiting, and Sandy Williams, his brother, Dean Hunter and three sisters, Maxine Smith, Elaine Robinson, and Joy Hobson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lou Jean Sorrell.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
A viewing will be Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.