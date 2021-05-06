Vern L. Hawkins, 92, passed away on March 27, 2021, at the Hill Country Veterans Center in Kerrville, Texas. He was born on January 18, 1929 to Lawrence and Lucy Hawkins.
Vern joined the Marine Corps in January 1946 and served honorably for 2 years. He then enlisted in the Navy in 1949 and was Honorably discharged in 1953. He was always proud to have served in both WWII and the Korean War.
Vern loved the out doors and was an incredible hunter. He went to work for the railroad after returning from the military. Next he became a great real estate agent and in 1970 he founded Acorn Reality and enjoyed a lot of success. In 1990 Vern and Patsy left the Ogden area and have resided in Bandera, Texas until his death.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, one brother James W Hawkins and Two sisters, Vera Olsen and Beulah Packham and two sons, James L Hawkins and Eric W Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsy Hawkins, daughters Florence Stacey and Fran Robinson and his son Bret Hawkins and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas. With specific recognition for Debbie Foster, Hospice Nurse, who went out of her way to make Vern's last few months tolerable.
Graveside services will be held at the Ogden City Cemetery on May 8, 2021, at 2pm. Full military honors will be provided by the local honor guard. Following the dedication of the grave, a luncheon will be provided in the cultural hall of LDS church at 1000 Suncrest Drive. The church is located 1/4 block east of Monroe on 9th street.