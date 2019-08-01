Vernice Sharp Thomas

October 19, 1930 ~ July 29, 2019
Vernice Thomas, 88, passed away July 29, 2019. She was born October 19, 1930, in Preston, Idaho to Rueben and Jesse (Sprunt) Sharp. She married Donald Thomas on July 28, 1950, in Ogden, Utah.
Vernice enjoyed crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. She served as a volunteer at the Union Station for 20 years. She retired from HAFB as a Procurement Secretary.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Thomas and Dennis Thomas; siblings, Clair Sharp, Lucille Cook, Elizabeth Hausauer, Donna Mae Ashe; eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; she was preceded in death by parents; husband Donald; daughter Kathleen Irene Thomas; four sisters and four brothers.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Washington Heights Memorial Park at 9 a.m. A viewing will be held Friday, August 2nd at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington from 6 to 8 p.m
