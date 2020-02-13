Vernon Earl Potter

October 23, 1941 ~ February 11, 2020
Vernon was born October 23, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Myron and Ruby Norine (Meads) Potter.
He graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City and he attended the University of Utah.
Vernon served in the US Army and after an Honorable Discharge he worked for GTE Telephone Company for 30 plus years.
He was Catholic and never missed a service at St. Mary's.
Vernon loved his family and adored his two great- grandbabies. He was big into politics and was a staunch Republican. He loved to read and could read a novel in a day.
Vernon is survived by his children: Robert (Bob) (Kim) Potter, Stephen (Steve) Potter and Therese Mason. One sister Norine "Midge" Gisseman, eight grandchildren and two great- grandchildren
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gail and brother-in-law Milton.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah. A viewing will be held 8:30 - 9:30 AM at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah. Interment in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
