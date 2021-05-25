Veva Lavon Stathos Terkelson
March 22, 1925 ~ May 22, 2021
Veva Terkelson gained her wings on May 22, 2021 at Crestwood Care Center, with her sister by her side, with family visiting daily.
She was born on March 22, 1925 in Eureka, UT to Nick and Ida Stathos. She moved to Ogden in 1930. She met and married her sweetheart Carlos R. Terkelson on January 11, 1947. They shared 54 years together before he passed away in 2001.
She has two sons, Nick (Ellen) Terkelson, Kenny (Chris) Terkelson, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, all of Ogden.
She enjoyed traveling with her family and fishing, as well as camping trips. Her hobbies were keeping her house and yard, going out to dinner, going shopping with her sister, and listening to her favorite group, the BeeGees. She enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Golden Girls in her more recent days.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, brother, and sister.
She is survived by her sister, Lisa Parsons, sons, Nick (Ellen) Terkelson and Kenny (Chris) Terkelson.
The family would also like to thank Applegate Hospice for their tender loving care, especially Jan, Shawnee, and Valerie.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
