August 6, 1946 ~ February 26, 2020
Vicci Lyn Driscoll, 73, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away at home after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born August 6, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Franklin Hatfield and Bonnie Boog. She was raised in Bountiful, Utah by her mother and stepfather Max Jensen. She attended Bountiful High school and after graduation worked at Zales and Grand Central.
She married her devoted husband Raymond Dale Driscoll on March 7, 1968. They lived in Ogden, Utah and had one daughter. The railroad took them to California for short time and they later returned to Utah, making Roy their home. Most of her married career she worked as a dispensing optician for Standard Optical and Optical Associates, later retiring from the Internal Revenue Service.
Vicci was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time attending sporting events and activities of her grandchildren, loudly cheering them on. Vicci loved to dance like no one was watching and enjoyed glamping^in the mountains at the Eagles Campground spending time with family and lifelong friends. She loved spending time crafting, painting, bowling, and long walks collecting treasures along the way. Some of her greatest adventures were spent traveling with friends and family creating memories for which we are all grateful. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vicci will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Raymond Dale, daughter Stacey (Bob) Tromble, and stepdaughters Cindy Kirby, and Tammy McIlrath; her sisters Barbara (David) Fenwick of Hooper, and Kaylene (Jim) Tomayer of Galata, MT. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Jensen; and sister, Sharon Mitchell.
The family would like to thank the Infusion Center and hospital staff at McKay Dee, Ogden Regional, and all the doctors who provided superb care. Special thanks to Anabeth O'Connor for her friendship, love and knowledge and to Lisa and staff from IHC and Hospice for showing her such compassion.
A celebration of life will be held March 22, 2020, from 5 to 7:00 p.m. at Wolf Creek Resort banquet room 3873 N. Wolf Creek Drive, Eden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "5 for the Fight" charity for cancer research at:
Cremation entrusted to Premier Funeral Services and condolences may be shared at: