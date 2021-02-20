Vickie Hunter Smith
December 25, 1950 - February 13, 2021
Vickie Hunter Smith, daughter of Stanley Hunter and Barbara Ihrig, wife of Arthur Ray Smith passed away February 13, 2021 after a hard fight with Alzheimer's disease. She was a graduate of Bonneville High School, attended beauty school in her early career, and worked for 27 years as an insurance claim adjuster for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Vickie was loved immensely by everyone who knew her. She was kind and charitable, always looking to make people feel welcomed and loved. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always making it a priority to make people feel loved and cared for. She loved to laugh and make others laugh and would frequently laugh till she was out of breath. She also had a talent for fashion, color coordinating, decorating, and loved nothing more than to talk and gossip with her friends and loved ones.
Her first marriage was to Robert Maisak, and together they had a daughter, Stephanie.
They divorced, and she was later married to Ray Smith for 34 years at the time of her death. Together they did lots of traveling and excelled at being awesome grandparents, always spoiling their grandkids and great-grandkids. She always loved going on walks or drives with her loved ones.
Some of the things Vickie loved were home decorating and gardening, British murder mysteries, leopard print, shiny painted nails, Elvis, diet coke, the rodeo, and cats.
She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Chris) Christoffersen, Brienne (Daniel) Schilling, Jarrod (Ann) Smith; her siblings, Carol (Jake) Hale, Dennis (Candice) Hunter, James (Connie) Hunter, Randy (Linda) Hunter; her grandchildren, Alex Sanders, Rylee Wallace, Austin Fife, Camree Christoffersen, Kiertney Littleton, Emersyn Schilling, Clara Smith, Savannah Smith and her great-grandchildren, Ashtyn Rhodes, and Oaklyn Rhodes.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. After the funeral we will be meeting at the Washington Heights Baptist Church for a celebration of Vickie's life. We will have a food truck and be meeting in the parking lot.
The family would also like to thank everyone who stepped in to help out with Vickie, many friends and family, especially the employees of Petersen Farms Assisted Living.
The quality of care she received there was phenomenal and we are extremely grateful for all they've done.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.