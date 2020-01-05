1955 ~ 2019
Vickie Lynne Ursery, 64, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on May 17, 1955, in Hudson, South Dakota, the daughter of Harold Jensen and Evelyn Bridwell Jensen. She lived most of her younger life in Ogden, UT, graduating from Ogden High School in 1973.
She retired from Hill AFB, UT, in 2007 with 30 years of Civil Service as an Environmental Specialist.
She married Albert Ursery on April 26, 1982, and lived in Ogden, UT; North Pole, Alaska; Las Vegas, NV, as a military family. They enjoyed 37 years together, residing in the last 30 years in South Weber, UT.
Vickie enjoyed traveling, especially to the coast and beaches. She liked boating and swimming on Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge with our great group of friends. She was always concerned with the well-being of her Grandchildren.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Albert Ursery; daughters; Sonya Ursery Heddle, Christina Ursery Narasimhan (Ravi), son-in-law; Thomas Heddle; grandchildren, Austin Heddle, Bella Volkman, and Cooper Volkman; siblings; Bob Jensen, Larry Jensen, Cindy Ellis, Lorrie Jensen and Ron Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Evelyn Jensen, sisters Bonita and Marlene and her brother Ray.
The family wishes to extend special thanks for the compassionate care she and the family received by the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Doug Ursery and Donna and Dave Leduc for their assistance and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: