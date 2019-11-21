Victor Harvey Mortensen, 83, loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend passed away November 17, 2019, in Kaysville, Utah.
A viewing will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel at 1520 Fox Pointe Drive, Kaysville, Utah with another viewing the next day Saturday November 23, 2019, in the same location from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and the funeral beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will take place at the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: