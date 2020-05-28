Victor "Tolano" Melendrez Jr. (63)

April 2, 1957 ~ May 21, 2020
Our beloved brother, father, uncle, and grandpa didn't get to say goodbye or I love you one last time to those he loved most.
He returned to Heavenly Father on May 21, 2020 to be greeted by his parents, Victoriano and Nicolasa Melendrez Florez and his siblings, Lupe, Vicky, Juan, Candelario, and his niece and nephews Sofia, Pedrito and Jesus.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mary (Martin) Sanchez, Rosa (Pedro) Galarza, Juana (Jesus) Valencia, Manuel, Delia, Vera, Eloiza, Jose Manuel Melendrez, Ramona (Aurelio) Ramirez, Cruzita (Ignacio) Saenz, and his seven children, Victor Anthony, Efren, Ana, Margarita, Homero, Nikkie, Neveah, and grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to our sister, Mona, who was always there when Victor needed her. She kept her promise to our mother.
There will be visitation on Friday, May 29th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 ^ 36th St., Ogden, where a Rosary Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 -24th St., Ogden, with Father Joseph Celebrant.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Per Covid restrictions masks and social distancing rules apply.
