1930 ~ 2019
Viola Mae Roberts Allred, 89, passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2019, after an illness that wore her fragile body out. She was visited in her last days by many of her large posterity who she loved dearly and enjoyed seeing.
Mae was born June 3, 1930, in West Weber, Utah, to Archie Irven and Viola Penman Roberts. She spent her childhood in Salt Lake City, Shelley, Idaho, Bellingham and Toppenish, Washington, Belle Fouche, South Dakota and Gunnison, Utah, as her father traveled working for the sugar factories.
While in Gunnison, Utah she was introduced to Ken Allred by his sisters who befriended her. They were married on March 18, 1949, in Garland, Utah. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They were married for 67 years until he passed away in 2016.
Mae and Ken settled in Clearfield, Utah where they raised their six children. She lived in their home for 62 years. She loved being a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed and excelled in cooking, sewing, and many other crafts.
For several years she worked at Sew-N-Save in Clearfield. She worked mostly for pleasure and for fabric for her many projects. She shared her talents with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She made a goal to make a beautiful quilt for each grandchild for their wedding. She had already done many, but after Ken died, she was unsure if she would be able to finish that project.
But in the 3-1/2 years since Ken passed away, she was able to complete 17 quilts. She expressed her love for her family through the things she made and gave to them.
Mae was devoted to her family. Even at the age of 89, she could name all the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their birthdays. She never forgot those birthdays and lovingly sent cards to each one with a personal note.
Mae was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many callings in the Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women. She was a 4-H leader for over 20 years, teaching many young people, including her own daughters, the joy of cooking and sewing.
Mae is survived by her six children, Alan (Kathy) Allred, Kaysville, Janet Barnes, Kaysville, Reed Allred, Deer Lodge, Montana, Anna (Kent) Thorsted, Clearfield, Nancy (Layne) Robinette, West Point, and Brian (Diane) Allred, West Haven.
She will be truly missed by her 33 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Kenneth Allred, parents, sister Lena Ann Wood, brother, Irven Roberts and a half-sister Jeanette Muller.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Clearfield 9th Ward Chapel, 838 E. 600 S. Clearfield, Utah.
Friends may visit with the family Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah, and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, West Weber Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: