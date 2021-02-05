Viola Rae Price
Viola Rae Price, 92, passed away on February 2, 2021, in Ogden, Utah. She was born on March 12, 1928, in Tremonton, Utah to Franklin Arnel & Millie Record Price.
She loved making crafts, sewing, and crocheting. When she got older, her favorite hobby was shopping on QVC and HSN.
Viola is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Viola is survived by her daughter, Karen (James) Brown; granddaughter, Teresa Born; grandsons, Robin Kunzler, Brian Brown, Val Kunzler, Darin Kunzler; 23 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Faye Bogget and Nola Hale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Chidester; grandson, Tracy Kunzler; and siblings, Josephine Smith, Ben Price, James Price, Gary Price, and Sandra Andersen.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1 P.M. at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30- 12:30 P.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton). A tribute can be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.