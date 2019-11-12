June 16, 1924 ~ November 10, 2019
Virginia Aldrete Rodriguez, 95, passed away peacefully and was welcomed as a good and faithful servant into the arms of her Heavenly Father on November 10, 2019. She was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on June 16, 1924, to Robert and Virginia Sanchez Aldrete. She married Fortino Rodriguez on May 1, 1951. They were married for 68 years.
Virginia lived in San Luis Potos^, Mexico for 29 years and in Ogden, Utah for 66 years. She was a member of Catholic Church; she like to attend church. She enjoyed sewing and needle work.
She is survived by her children: Maria, Fortino (Paulie) Rodriguez, Virginia (Larry) Bowen, Stella (Steve Hezeltine) Rodriguez, Ren^ Rodriguez, Armida (Jerry) Earl, Robert (Christine) Rodriguez; 20 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister Ester Lozano. She is preceded in death by her husband; her son, Victor; her daughter, Elena; parents; one brother; and three sisters.
Special thanks to the Summit Hospice Nurses.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church located at 495 N. Harrison Blvd. Ogden. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Ogden Myers Mortuary located at 845 Washington Blvd. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.
