Virginia Howell Anderson was born February 18, 1927, in Portland, Oregon as Virginia Schmidt the third of four children born to immigrant Wilhelm Werner Schmidt of St Gallen, Switzerland and Madona Stout of Rockville, Utah.
Virginia graduated from BYU with honors in English and Mathematics in 1949. Upon graduation Virginia was recruited by the State Department as a cryptographer where she was subsequently stationed in Frankfurt, Germany; it was there she met and married Omer LeRoy Howell, Jr.
She is survived by three children: Cliphane Brough, APRN of Salt Lake City, Celeste Smith of Cypress, TX, CW5 Scott Howell of Bettendorf, IA and close cousins Marta McCall of San Diego, CA and Julie Elliott of Sacramento, CA. She actively raised four grandchildren and was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
Virginia was best known as a Senior VP at Western Mortgage/United Savings where she and her team helped thousands of people purchase homes in and around Ogden during the 60's, 70's & 80's. She was very active in the Mormon Church and served as President of the Relief Society and was an active member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
After her retirement she married the love of her life, Karl Ackerman, they shared an interest in art, history and enjoyed traveling the world together for many years. The family would like to thank the IMC unit at McKay-Dee Hospital and CNS Hospice for their help and support.
At Virginia's request, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please consider, in lieu of flowers, donations in her honor to Community Nursing Services (CNS) Hospice, 2820 South Redwood Road, West Valley City, UT 84119.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: