February 14, 1935 ~ December 29, 2019
Virginia Lee Skanchy Oshel left this mortal existence on December 29, 2019. The final quiet years of her life belied a life of love and adventure with her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, her husband Clifford Oshel and the many cats and dogs she befriended along the way.
Virginia was born as a valentine gift to her parents Carl Norman Skanchy and Addie Tarbett Skanchy on February 14, 1935.
She was the baby in a family of three sisters and three brothers, and as such was accorded special status as the baby in a close and caring family, which means she was loved by her sisters and teased incessantly by her brothers.
The Skanchy's owned several Logan neighborhood grocery stores and during the depression and war years of her youth she ran errands, stocked shelves and made deliveries along with her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Logan High School in 1953 and began a life of work at Hill Air Force Base.
She married Clifford Oshel on March 3, 1967, and together they made a home in Clearfield Utah. She was an avid bowler, bowling with her girlfriends in league play, winning too many trophies to count.
Virginia and Cliff liked the outdoors, and they traveled across the United States, visiting Cliff's family in Iowa and seeing all the important places, and many less important places, along the way.
Virginia liked new cars and owned almost every new and fashionable car that caught her eye, including the Volkswagen Beetle, the Ford Mustang, Buicks and Oldsmobiles and assorted trucks in between. She enjoyed a well-tended yard and her mountain cabin.
An avid photographer, she chronicled her life's adventures in photography. A review of her photo albums shows all the things she loved: her mother and father, her siblings and their families and her husband Cliff. She was the end of a line of a family who loved and took care of each other through life's joys and sorrows. We love you, Aunt Virginia.
We acknowledge the heartfelt care Virginia received for several years at Chancellor Gardens from the staff and nurses and the Symbii Hospice care providers. Thank you.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
Friends may visit family Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton Utah.
