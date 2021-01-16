Virginia Susan Thom Strahan

June 17, 1940 ~ January 12, 2021
Virginia Susan "Sue" Thom Strahan passed away on January 12, 2021. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 17, 1940 to George L. Thom, Sr. and Virginia Schmidt Thom. Sue and her brother George grew up in the Chicago area, and Sue attended college in Illinois and graduated with her bachelor's degree in 1962.
After graduating from college, Sue moved to California with her parents, where she worked in medical billing and met Virgil Haskell Strahan. Virgil and Sue were married in 1964 in Claremont CA, and had two children, Elizabeth Ann Strahan and Michael Keith Strahan. While raising her children, Sue and a business partner ran a mobile tack store that traveled to equestrian events all over the state of California. In 2003, after her husband passed, Sue moved to Ogden, Utah with her son Michael, where she resided for the remainder of her life.
Sue loved living in Utah, and especially loved living on her farm. She helped her family raise goats, and enjoyed her mountain views every day. She enjoyed good food and visiting with friends and family, and she loved spending time with her two grandsons, Wyatt and Jake. She also loved animals, and always had at least three or four dogs or cats in her home at any given time.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Strahan of Corona, CA; her son, Michael Strahan and his wife, Shelly Strahan of Ogden, UT; as well as her grandsons, Wyatt and Jake. She will be greatly missed.
