Vivian McArthur Pickett
November 5, 1927 to April 2, 2021
Sunset- Vivian Pickett, 93, passed away surrounded by love and family on Friday, April 2nd 2021.
Vivian was an amazing woman who lived a vibrant and impactful life. She was born in Marion Idaho, the daughter of Pearl and John McArthur. She was their 10th child out of 13; 10 girls and 3 boys: Elaine, Lucy, Jean, Jay, Olie, Opal, Boyd, Ruth, Jane, Selena, Burna Dean and Bonnie. They moved to Utah in 1943 and soon Vivian met John Dale Pickett.
John and Vivian were married on November 6th, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. She held a career working for Swift and later was a Davis County School Cook. John and Vivian had two children, Karen Sue (Gary) Snow and John David (Angelyn) Pickett. Vivian has 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She served as Relief Society President and Councilor in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was known for her service to the church, neighbors and family. She was famous for her cooking, baking, and quilt making. Her peanut butter bars, rolls, cinnamon rolls, strawberry cheesecake, scones, roast, sweet carrots, and finger sandwiches are legendary. She took many trips with her sisters and other family members. Most recently she spent many Friday night movie nights across the street at the neighbor's house. She would never give up on any person, always seeing the best in everyone. Vivian was truly a loving and kind person who impacted many lives. We will miss her greatly, but will take with us all of her knowledge she's shared and her love she has given.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl, her husband John Dale, and her siblings, Elaine, Lucy, Jean, Jay, Olie, Opal, Boyd, Ruth, Jane, and Selena. She is survived by her two sisters: Burna Dean and Bonnie. Her children: Karen (Gary) and John (Angelyn). Her grandchildren Casey (Amber) Jones, Ryan (Nikki) Jones, Kris (Glennda) Jones, Amy (Matthew) Burns, Sean (Kim) Pickett, Heather Pickett, Brock Pickett, John Dale Pickett, Joshua Pickett, Sophia Pickett. Her great-grandchildren: Hailey, Megan, Madisyn, Alexis, Zachary, Austin, Cota, Tylor, Natalia, Tayla, Quinn, Carley-Ann, Rayson, Ryeunn, Maxon, Maia, and Micha. Her great-great grandchildren: Greasyn, and soon to welcome Adelyn.
A Special thank you to her nieces Linda Marriot, Julie Coons, and Carolyn Dalton as well as Vivian's sister Bonnie for the loving support in the past few weeks. Thank you for all the food and support from the neighborhood and ward members as well as CNS Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 9th 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary in Roy, 5865 South 1900 West, with Bishop Jeff Christensen officiating. Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 8th from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, April 9th from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Myers. Interment to follow in Hooper Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed and available to watch on her obituary page.
She is at peace, however she leaves a place in the world that cannot be filled by anyone else.
