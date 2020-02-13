Vivien De Brown Cannon, age 71, of Layton passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born to Keith X. Brown and DeLell Monson Brown in Salt Lake City as the first of nine children. She graduated from Davis High School and completed an Associate's Degree at LDS Business College.
During her years in college, she met and married Robert E. Cannon on April 11, 1969. They had four children and many adventures.
She served in her ward as a Relief Society secretary, in Primary (president, teacher, pianist, and Cub Scout leader), and as a ward organist.
She also spent many years as a Girl Scout leader. She had the opportunity to work as an elementary food service worker, an elementary reading tutor, and an administrative assistant at Impact Imaging.
After retiring she enjoyed serving in the temple and at the Ogden Union Station. She utilized her skill with a crochet hook to make many blankets, leper bandages, and stillborn outfits. She loved to read, play word games, and play board games with her family, especially with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her son Paul Cannon, her sisters Caroline Lindeman and Joyce Parkinson, her brother Stephen Brown, and her parents. She is survived by her husband, her sisters Dianne (Mark) Lindeman, Marsha (Fred) Boam, Janice (Reid) Wiberg, her brothers Clifton (Pam) Brown, and Jeff (Judy) Brown, her children Cathy (Bart) Wheeler, Lisa (Brad) Main, and David (Jana) Cannon, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Layton Holmes Creek Stake Center, 125 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah.
Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
