Vivienne Irene Peterson
June 16, 1941 ~ December 20, 2020
Vivienne, 79, passed away December 20, 2020. Vivienne I. Hirst was born June 16, 1941 in Coalville, Utah to Madeline and Harold Hirst.
December of 1958, she married Jerry R. Beebe. They had two children, Jesse and Jeanene Beebe. They later divorced.
She moved to Germany to marry the love of her life, Rault V. Peterson on September 4, 1980. Through the marriage she gained two more children, Kylie and Chandi Peterson.
Viv was a teacher. She taught in the United States as well as Germany.
Vivienne and Rault also raised a grandchild, Brittany Beebe.
Vivienne was the most loving Mother, Auntie, and Nanny. Viv loved children, she spent the majority of her time with kids. She was an amazing wife, and great friend.
Vivienne liked playing piano, gardening, running D.A.R.E. programs, oil painting, camping, swimming, etc.
Vivienne had a very energetic presence. She was always laughing, smiling, dancing, and singing. To say she will be missed, is an understatement.
Family would like to give many thanks to Barrington Place and Brio Hospice for the cares provided during her last days.
Vivienne is survived by loving husband Rault V. Peterson and sister Myrna (Tharoll). Four children, Jesse Beebe, Kylie Jones (David), Chandi Shultz (Kevin), and Brittany Beebe. Six grandchildren, Casey, Breanna, Shayahna (Shawn), Skyler (Shaylee), Todd (Elex), Mercedes. Fifteen great-grandchildren.
Vivienne is proceeded in death by her mother and father (Madeline and Harold), daughter (Jeanene), mother and father-in-law (Elwin and Dolly), brother-in-law (Randy), and other loved family members.
Immediate family will be holding a celebration of life. Due to Covid there will be no large get together. (Extended version Via Facebook)