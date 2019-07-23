January 13, 1934 ~ July 18, 2019
Brigham City-Our loving husband, dad, grandpa, great- grandpa, great-great-grandpa and friend, Von Frank Riser, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019.
He was born on January 13, 1934, to Frank Walter Riser and Amy Larsen. Von was born in Garland, Utah and was delivered by his grandma. He attended Bear River High School.
Von joined the US Navy. After his military service he met the love of his life, Rae Baumgartner. They were married, January 12, 1955, in Carson City, Nevada.
They have two daughters, Pennie and Sherri.
Von enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycle riding, making dream catchers and gold prospecting.
Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Von is survived by his wife, Rae; daughters, Pennie (Grady) Price, Sherri (Rick) Rackham; two granddaughters, Tiffany Rackham and Christian Torres; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren, Heidi Ann Jones and Josh Rackham.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City at 11:00 a.m.
Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:00-10:40 a.m., both at Gillies Funeral Chapel.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded.
