November 27, 1948 ~ November 26, 2019
Wade "Godzilla"^Hurd, loving husband, father, and poppy kicked the bucket on November 26, 2019, and the how and why are none of your damn business.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; his children, Jacoba, Jonathan & Sarah, Jason, Sunny, and Nick; his grandchildren, Emily, Alexxanthe, Cecilia, Tatum, and Zo^; and his great-grandchildren, Alysxander, Vivienne, Byron, and one more due in the Spring.
Wade was the Clark Griswold of North Ogden's Halloween, the Grinchy constructor of one incredible Christmas village, and the only one to give Butchart Gardens a run for their money when it came to his roses.
He was proud of the fact that he made his fortune as a ditch digger (and not as a professional hitman, despite what he may have told some of you). He helped so many people make their dreams come true and his life's work can be seen in parks, churches, schools, and homes across the state and beyond.
He built not one but two magical houses for his family, with the idea that the kids would keep coming home and bring their friends along with them.
He never stopped growling at children and he always wanted a hug from everyone. Anyone with a hug debt to Wade still withstanding can make their hugs available to his huge extended family. He will be dearly missed, but he wouldn't want anyone to stop smiling now that he's gone.
There will be a viewing for Wade on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the North Ogden 9th Ward, 205 E. Elberta Dr, North Ogden, UT.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ward, with a Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
