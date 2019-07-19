Wallace L. Berrett

August 4, 1928 ~ July 16, 2019
Wally was born to loving parents, James S. and Lucy P. Berrett. After graduating from Ogden High School in 1946, he joined the military with 50 of his classmates. After returning from serving overseas, Wally enrolled at Weber College.
"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I,
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.^
-Robert Frost
Wally served a mission to New Zealand for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The latter part of his mission, he and his companion were sent to open a branch of the church on the island of Niue. At the completion of his mission, Wally enrolled in Brigham Young University where he met his eternal companion, JoAnn E. Berrett. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple August 20, 1954. He served the Lord faithfully in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite was laboring in both the New Zealand and Ogden Temples as a devoted worker and patron. He loved his family dearly and taught them to love God, family, and country.
Wally earned both a bachelor's and a master's degree from Brigham Young University. He spent many years in education as an elementary and secondary teacher and as a counselor. He returned to New Zealand with his wife and children, where he was a counselor at the Church College of New Zealand.
In his 70's when Wally could no longer beat every competitor on the racquetball court, he became the sucker grandpa. He brought suckers for all the children who came to the gym with their parents.
Wally spent the last few years at Mt. Ogden Care Center, where each employee treated him as family. We appreciate their compassionate, loving care.
Wally is survived by his wife, JoAnn; three children, Becky (Brent) Carter, Charles J. (Stacey) Berrett, and Reed W. (Tara) Berrett; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren, one of whom is currently serving a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wally was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters.
Per Wally's wishes, graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on July 20, 2019, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: