Wallace Lloyd
May 29, 1943 ~ December 6, 2020
Wallace Allen Lloyd, 77, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, of complications due to a stroke. Wally was born on May 29, 1943 in Beaver, UT to Alma and Frank Paramore and was later adopted along with his sister by Ellen and Rex Lloyd and was raised in Boulder City, NV.
Wally was drafted into the Air Force in 1964, where he served in Vietnam, and received several medals of honor. He moved to Utah where he received an Associates Degree in Applied Science and Auto Mechanic.
Wally married Linda Bywater and they had two children, Heather Hancock and Rex Lloyd. He later married Nettie Watkins and they had two daughters, Ashley Sandoval and Afton Lloyd. They later divorced but remained the best of friends.
Wally worked in the oil fields, before returning to Utah and retired from Hill Air Force Base.
In his remaining years, Wally dedicated his life to his children and grandchildren. He liked making people laugh and brighten their day with his smile.
Wally is survived by his children, Heather (Adam) Hancock, Rex Lloyd, Ashley (Joey) Sandoval, Afton Lloyd (Jason Relopez), five grandchildren, Zoe, Lilly, Westin, Ryder and Hayden, his sister Betty Hone and his best friend Nettie Livermore. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.