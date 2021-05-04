Wallace Lynn Jensen
1926 - 2021
Wallace (Wally) Jensen, our beloved father, grand/great grandfather left this life at the age of 94 to join his sweetheart, Maxine, April 29, 2021.
Wally was born on August 22, 1926 in Huntsville, Utah to Peter Christian and Nelchene Wallace Jensen. He often said that growing up in Huntsville was the best of all worlds.
Shortly after he came home from serving in the Navy during WWII, he met the love of his life. He and Maxine Rogers were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 21, 1948.
Wally owned and operated Alpine Realty in Roy, Utah selling and building homes in the Weber County area. He served as President of the Utah Board of Realtors, President of the Ogden Board of Realtors and later served as President of the Mt. Ogden Rotary Club. In addition to his service in the community, he served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survived by his children Maurene Jensen, Lynette (Larry) Peterson, Jana (Brian) Jacobsen, Wallace Lynn (Gail) Jensen Jr., Barbara (David) Miller, Lori (Scott) Butterfield, Veloy (Steve) Duke; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Emma June Stewart and brother Clarence Jensen. He was preceded in death by his wife, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Those who were fortunate enough to have known Wally will be forever changed by his quick wit, incredible sense of humor and genuine kindness. Dad, we all loved hearing your stories about Huntsville, beekeeping and especially about mom.
The family would like to thank the amazing and caring staff at Our House in Ogden, Dr. Gary Holland and the hospice nurses and CNA's who cared for Wally.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7th at 11 am at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 am. A viewing will also be held Thursday, May 6th at Myers Mortuary from 6 to 8 pm. Wally's service will be live streamed on his obituary page on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.