Wallace W. Reynolds
July 11, 1942 ~ January 25, 2021
Ret. Colonel Wallace W. Reynolds, was born on July 11, 1942 to Joseph W. and Melna Anderson Reynolds in Ogden, Utah. On January 25, 2021, at age 78, Wallace passed from this life into the next.
Wally was a man who gave of himself to others. He loved life and fully lived each day whether it was working with his friend Sam on his cabin, helping his sons or giving acts of service to his neighbors and friends, he filled each day with productivity and love. He enjoyed old movies, reading, eating out with friends, and spending time with his dogs. He was an excellent craftsman and was skilled at many trades. He was talented at making the finished product look beautiful.
Most of all he enjoyed his family. His wife, two sons, and seven grandkids were sources of great pride. He watched countless soccer games and loved to hear about their lives. Wally loved to tell a good story and never left out a single detail. He exemplified faith, courage, and endurance.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ. Theodore Roosevelt said "Do what you can with what you have, where you can." Wally tried to do just this. This one chapter of his mortal life has faded into another and we are grateful for the reassurance that this ending is a new beginning.
Wally loved the various uniforms he chose to wear. He enlisted in the United States Army Reserves. Serving four years as an enlisted soldier he was asked to attend the Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, graduating and being commissioned an officer and gentleman. He retired after 34 years as a Colonel and always a gentleman. He was a graduate from multiple United States Army schools and courses to include: The Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, KS, Logistics Management Center in Fort Lee, VA, and National Defense University in Los Alamitos, CA.
He received his 50 year pin from the Boy Scouts of American. After serving as Scoutmaster, District Commissioner, Advancement Committee, and Silver Beaver, the uniform he wore best was that of Husband, Father and Grandfather, and all around good and faithful servant.
He was active in church community and state. Wally is survived by his wife, Dorma Thompson Reynolds; his sons, Casey (Jenifer) and Marty (Kara) and seven beautiful grandchildren, Cody, Natalie, Hanna, Bryce, Maggie, and Collin Reynolds, and Tayah (Cam) Kendrick; his sister, Joann (Dave) Spinden; his brothers, James (Diane) and Danny (Dianna) Reynolds; also many special nieces and nephews. He leaves behind two very special friends in his life, Samuel Trujillo and Hal Hallet.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Washington Terrace 10th Ward Chapel, 125 East 5350 South. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
