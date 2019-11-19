Walter Franklin Forster

October 26, 1930 ~ November 15, 2019
Walter Franklin [Frank] Forster, born October 26, 1930, in Delta, Millard County, Utah, to Ila Almeda Rawlinson and Henry Forster as their second son of five children. Dad was reunited with his family and friends on the other side November 15, 2019, at the age of 89, after battling complications incident to age.
Born and raised in Delta, UT through High School, upon HS Graduation, he moved to Cedar City, UT to work on the Pace Dairy Farm. Choosing Air Force enlistment over conscription into the Army, Dad enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954, serving at Columbus, Ohio, Wright Patterson AFB, and in Texas, during the Korean Conflict. Dad completed his service at Hill Air Force base as an A/1C, repairing multiple airframe platforms.
Dad had an innate ability to assess, diagnose, then come up with a solution for any mechanical based problem. He then would perform the repair himself, sometimes fabricating the part himself.
An avid outdoorsman from his youth, many trips were spent deer hunting in the Wah-Wahs, bunny hunting in the dunes and greasewoods around Delta, fishing First and Second Dams in Logan Canyon, often bringing home more fish that we could eat, much to our neighbors' delight!
Walt and LaVonna Guymon were sealed in the St. George LDS temple on May 15, 1954. From that union came Karen (Clinton, UT) and Paul (Leesburg, VA). Walt is preceded in death by his parents, wife LaVonna, brother Neil, sister Louise, and companion Geraldine (Gerri). Walt is survived by brother Merlin (Vilda) Provo, UT; Rosemary Forster Crafts (Zane), Delta, UT; nine Grandchildren: Davis and Avery Forster (Paul & Cricket); Jay Robinson, Rachael Bills, Cassandra Gilchrist, Amy Price, Sarah Marston, Rebekah Robinson, and Wesley Robinson (Karen & Randy), as well as eight Great-Grandchildren. Not one to attend meetings, Dad happily supported both Karen and Paul in serving missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Dad loved to play his guitar and serenade any and all nearby. He would often serenade staff and residents at Chancellor Gardens while dispensing sought after "Walter Hugs".
His exquisite silver jewelry was sought after by any and all who caught a glimpse of it. He made many pieces on commission for friends and family.
In the '70s, almost every Saturday, Walt, Paul, and Karen opened shop as shade tree mechanics, performing tune-ups, repairs, and maintenance in the front yard.
Many relaxing hours were spent golfing with Paul, and with friends.
Later in life, Dad found a wonderful companion in Gerri Spesert, sharing their love of gardening, antique hunting, collecting desert glass, music, travel, and each other.
Our family's sincere thanks and appreciation go to Melissa and Dani at Symbii and all the other angels who attended him and loved him.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Graveside service and interment in Delta City Cemetery (Delta, UT) Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11:00 am.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.