Walter LaVERL "Wally" Kirk Jr.

June 13, 1941 ~ January 5, 2020
Walter LaVERL Kirk passed away in the early morning hours of January 5, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by family. Walter was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 13, 1941. He was the son of Walter LaVERL Kirk Sr. and Ethel Fowkes Kirk. He attended and graduated from South High school in 1960 where he excelled in track and field. Walter was a veteran of the U.S Army Reserve, he was enlisted from September 1961 until he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in January 1967. Walter met his soul mate Tamera Elaine Kirk, the two married August 21, 1963. They adopted two children Todd Walter Kirk and Jodi Lynn Kirk Paul and moved to Ogden, UT. They enjoyed 30 years together before she passed away on January 4, 1993.
He worked most of his life as an automatic transmission mechanic and later owned Lelis Transmissions in Riverdale, UT where he was known for his honesty and integrity when it came to business practices. Walter was a man who ended up being superior at everything he did. He was a golden glove boxer, was able to do every trick you could think of on a yo-yo, and beating anyone at a game of pool (except for his late wife Tamera). Walter was always the life of the party; he had an exceptional sense of humor and everyone loved to be in his company. Walter was a prideful member of the Elks Lodge where he held all positions and was honored to be Exalted Ruler not only once but twice. Walter was the most honest kindhearted man, he truly believed in being a good person and he did more than just that. He helped anyone he possibly could, and many recognize him for that. Walter loved all and was loved by all.
Walter is survived by his son, Todd W. Kirk and spouse Donnette Kirk; daughter, Jodi L. Kirk Paul and spouse Scott Paul; sister, Edith Asay; grandchildren, Tawney, Christopher, Tamera, Kaylee, Kyle, and Hunter; along with eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his significant other of 20 years Darlene Larsen along with her three daughters, Sheila Larsen, Diana (Steve Valentine) Larsen, and Kim (Seth) Pierce; 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Tamera Elaine Kirk; father, Walter LaVERL Kirk Sr.; mother, Ethel Fowkes Kirk and two sisters, Jocelyn Lelis and Shirly Jensen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
