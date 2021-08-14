Walter Lee Jack Finder
October 24, 1939 ~ August 7, 2021
Jack Finder passed away peacefully Saturday, August 7 from COVID-related complications.
Jack was born to Claralee Marsh and Jack Leonard Finder on October 24, 1939 in Long Beach, CA. The family moved to Utah when Jack was in 8th grade, and he graduated from Ben Lomond High School, where he played center for the football team, in 1958.
He married Linna Fleming shortly after and together they had Taylor and Robin and adopted Jason. They later divorced. Jack continued football at Weber State College before serving in the United States ARMY from 1961 to 1963.
Jack married Shelley Preece in 1979, and he worked for the Ogden City Fire Department for 30 years, retiring in 1994 as a captain. The firehouse is where Jack made life-long friends and hunting buddies. Jack enjoyed elk hunting in the Uinta mountains and pheasant hunting, traveling, snorkeling, scuba diving and horseback riding. And even though Jack didn't play golf, he sure loved to watch it.
Jack loved his family, deeply, and his dogs. He was so proud of his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. His passion was his horses. He bred quarter horses for racing for 40 years and had 64 foals. His most recent and proudest win was Rob's Running Pistol at Wyoming Downs. Many thanks to all the trainers who worked with Jack through the years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Finder of Ohio and Claralee "Peg" and Robert Miller of Ogden, Utah. Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shelley; brother, Bobby (Pam) Finder; sister, Karen Longfellow; children, Taylor (Christine) Finder, Robin (Alan) Woodall, Jason (Hillary) Finder and Tammy (Danny) Winchester; grandchildren include, Fawn (Matt) Robinson, Amanda (Austin) Peterson, Morgan (Steffen) Voet, Jillian (Garrett) Hendrickson, Jordan Woodall, Makenzie and Kinnon Finder; step-grandsons, Carson Winchester and Nick Thornley; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Ogden Regional Medical Center, especially the entire ICU staff, for their amazing care of Jack and treatment of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider getting vaccinated, if you haven't, already.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Finder home in Liberty, UT on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2 to 6 p.m. Please attend this open house to honor Jack and his legacy. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com