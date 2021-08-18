Walter Leodolter
August 25, 1931 ~ July 24, 2021
Walter Leodolter, 89, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021.
Walter (also known lovingly as "mein Lieber", "Walt", "Leo" "Lay-oh" and "Father") was born on August 25, 1931 in a small village in central Austria. He was the eldest of five children raised in Döllach in the Styrian Region where goats and cows outnumber the human residents and yes, perhaps the hills really are alive with the sound of music.
Walter had an inquisitive mind and a loving soul with a wonderful sense of humor. With these qualities (and his great head of hair) Walter built a successful career in Aerospace Engineering that brought him around the world from a small village in Austria, to the hectic streets of Cairo, to the cold winters in Philadelphia, sunny beaches in Los Angeles and then to the home he loved most, South Ogden, Utah. Walter had an incredible and steadfast partner in his journeys. His loving wife, Liselotte ("Lilo" - also with a great head of hair) met in 1955 and celebrated 61 years of marriage in June. Walter's son Gerhard, emanating his father's quick wit, one time estimated that in those 61 years of marriage, Lilo made Walter's favorite dish, wienerschnitzel, over 3000 times. The things we do for those we love!
The Wasatch Mountains will miss you Walter. Your classic European skiing style made even the local ski patrol jealous and landed you a coveted spot next to Stein Ericksen to cut through fresh snow and lay down first tracks. Your family and friends will miss you Walter. Your smile, your witty jokes, your tagline of, "A man's work is never done", your kindness and charity, your Styrish slang when playing Schnapsen. We hold these memories dear to us. You are so loved.
Walter is survived by his wife, Lilo; his son, Gerhard and wife, Francine.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 E 5550 South, South Ogden, Utah. A Celebration of Life reception will be held immediately after at the Leodolter home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Utah Food Bank or the Alzheimer's Association.