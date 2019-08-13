October 24, 1942 ~ August 8, 2019
KAYSVILLE, UTAH ? Walter Melvin Meacham, 76, passed away August 9, 2019, in his home due to complications of Parkinson's. He was born October 24, 1942, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Clarence Rogers and May Geneive Putnam Meacham. He married Mary Elizabeth Timothy on June 1, 1961.
Funeral sevices will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville Central Stake Center, 555 North Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rock Chapel, 25 South 200 East, Kaysville, and Friday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Help find a cure for Parkinson's.
