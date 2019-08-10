January 25, 1927 ~ August 7, 2019
Walter Rial Sutherland peacefully and honorably returned to his Heavenly Father at the age of 92, on August 7, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1927, in Fielding, Utah to Erwin Walter and Alene Sainsbury Sutherland. He was the second of four sons and one daughter.
Walter enjoyed an active adventurous youth; participating in numerous outdoor and sporting activities. He was said to have climbed every tree in Fielding in pursuit of his bird egg collection. He excelled in athletics, especially baseball and swimming, where he set several high school records at Bear River High School.
Walter was called to serve in the United States Army, on his eighteenth birthday at the height of World War II. He trained as a paratrooper and served in both the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions.
Upon returning home from the service, Walter met and fell in love with his sweetheart, Janice Grover. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on September 15, 1950. Together they raised four children, Sandy (Lynn) Wheeler, Brad (Alayne) Sutherland, Jill (Layne) Barber, and Paul (Karen) Sutherland. He is also the grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 45 great- grandchildren.
Walter worked at the Union Pacific Railroad in Pocatello, Idaho, Defense Depot Ogden, and had a long successful career at Hill Air Force Base.
Faith, family, and friends were paramount in Walter's life. He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in numerous positions. He served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Utah Temple for 17 years. His love and commitment to his Savior never wavered. He found great joy in serving others and was constantly applying his impressive skills to build, fix, or repair anything to bless the lives of others.
Walter loved the outdoors and passed this love on to his children and grandchildren. He fished every lake and stream and hunted every field and mountain within hundreds of miles of his home.
Walter is survived by his sweetheart Janice; his four children and their spouses, and his brothers Dale and Kent Sutherland. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Elna Goodsell; brother Glade Sutherland; in-laws Ralph and Voylet Grover and great-grandson Jace Wheeler.
The family wants to express their appreciation for their mother who lovingly took care of dad during this challenging time. The family would also like to thank Alice Bosworth of Bristol Hospice for her loving care and milkshakes for Dad!
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the North Ogden 15th Ward, 770 E. 2100 N., North Ogden, UT. a viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, August 11th at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd and again from 9:30-10:40 a.m. Monday at the church prior to services. Interment; Ben Lomond Cemetery.
