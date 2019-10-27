Our Guardian Angel Always and Forever
Walter Thane Ellis, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on October 21, 2019, at the age of 82.
Thane was born on August 8, 1937, in Ogden, Utah to Walter C Ellis and Odessa Wiseman. While attending school at Mound Fort, he met a beautiful girl that was lockered next to him, which later became the love of his life, Josilyn Ratcliffe and they were married June 26, 1956, in Evanston, WY. They have two children William Thane Ellis and JoDeane Ellis.
Thane had a very adventurous and full life from being in a motorcycle club called the Klunker Klub to being a Golden Glove boxer. He loved anything to do with horses from breeding his beloved stud, Tink, to training flat track horses to chariot racing, to riding and hunting in the mountains around Ogden with his friends, family and his love, Jody. He had a knack for healing horses and was known around Weber County as the all-knowing horse connoisseur. Thane has worked multiple jobs from a delivery driver for Becker's Brewing and Malting Company to working as a Leatherman making saddles at Read Brothers, to working maintenance for the Weber County Road Department, where he met dozens of friends including some Weber County Sheriff's (that would later help out his granddaughters to get out of some trouble), to being a handy-man lawnmower and the best arena groomer for Plain City where he has resided for most of his life. But his most favorite title he has ever had was Grandpa. Grandpa Ellis was not just a grandpa to his five favorite girls but to all of their friends and everyone who knew him. His favorite past times were taking his girls to their rodeo's or watching them play softball, he was always their biggest fan.
Thane is survived by the love of his life Jody (Josilyn); son Thane (Debra) Ellis, daughter JoDeane Ellis and the mother of four of his granddaughters, Carla Hamblin Ellis. His five granddaughters: Crystal Ellis, Candess (Jason) Watts, Terra (Donald) Archibald, Chalynn (Cody) Akre and Chardai Ellis Muir, two step-granddaughters and one step-grandson Jill (Gary) Fiske, Kira Neilson and Braden Neilson. His great-grandchildren: Ridgley Muir, Kreek Muir and he is preparing a new little one on the way, Jaxlyn Archibald, Rayven Archibald and his step-great-grandchildren: Aspen Bell, Jude Neilson, and Oliver Neilson. He is also survived by his sister Darcus Garder and many nieces and nephews.
Thane was preceded in death by his Parents and his Mother-in-law, Genevieve Ratcliffe
Grandpa's wishes were not to have a viewing but there will be a public graveside service held Monday, October 28, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe RD. Ogden 84403. All who knew and loved him are welcome.
Our family would like to thank the entire emergency, surgical and ICU staff at McKay Dee hospital for the best care that was provided for our grandpa especially his nurse Cindy who fought endlessly to keep him as comfortable as possible.
In lieu of flowers, our family has set up a memorial fund in grandpa's name at America First Credit Union. This money will be donated for a buckle in his name for the Utah State Chariot racing finals.
Account information: Thane Ellis Memorial Fund