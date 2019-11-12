Wanda Adams Petersen

October 16, 1925 ~ November 8, 2019
I was born October 16, 1925, in Layton, Utah, the daughter of William Elias Adams (long Bill) and Mabel Sill Adams. I was led to believe by my parents that the doctor shook me out of one of his sleeves, and my twin brother out the other sleeve.
In 1947, I married Max W. Petersen in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and moved to Ogden. He died two days before our 60th Anniversary.
I was preceded in death by my parents, my husband, sister, Katherine Thornton; twin brother, Wayne Adams; and a younger brother, Thayne Adams.
Surviving are my three children, Diane (Ken) Hoyal, Michael (Cindy) Petersen, and Lori (Hal) Hayman; seven grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren.
The memories I leave behind include volunteering at the McKay Dee Hospital, teaching Primary children the joys of singing, many decorated cakes and chocolate turtles, a good husband and family, and the fun years involved in porcelain art. I learned all I could about it from the very first casting to the final firing. For a long time, my friends and church ladies came to my house to work on our "masterpieces."
I leave a million hugs to my little dog, "Tootie", a million and one to my daughter, Diane, who in earlier days said she "spoke" to take care of me in my old age.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
