Clearfield: Wanda Feller Dodge passed away at home on March 19, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was born in Randolph, Utah on December 21, 1934, to Fred C. Feller and Alta Hayward. She was raised on a ranch in Randolph and learned how to cook on a wood stove.
She met Robert Earl Dodge while working in Evanston, Wyoming as a nursing aide at the State Hospital. They were married in Randolph on November 7, 1954. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple. They were married for 60 years. Following their marriage, they moved to Clearfield, where they raised their five sons: Allen, Randy, Jim, Ken & Jason.
Throughout her life, she taught her sons how to bake bread and do household chores so that they would be prepared for life. She and her sons accompanied her husband, who worked at Hill Air Force Base, on several TDY assignments, including Minot, North Dakota; Wichita, Kansas; Tucson, Arizona and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Following her husband's retirement from Hill Air Force Base, they spent time living in Homer, Alaska, where they worked with her nephew, Val Youngberg in the gold mine. She also crafted homemade holiday and birthday cards for her family and friends. She would also bake cowboy cake for Christmas as presents for her sons.
She cherished the time that she would spend with her family, especially around the holidays. She was a member of the Red Hatters Society and the Seniors at the Senior Center in Clearfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Allen (Carla), Randy, Jim, Ken (Tanya) and Jason (Tonya), five grandchildren, eight great-grand children, and brother, Fred Allen Feller.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Laketown City Cemetery, Laketown, Utah. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
