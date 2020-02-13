March 15, 1923 ~ February 12, 2020
"Together Forever"
Wanda Simpson Peterson died February 12, 2020 in Clinton Utah. She was born the youngest of eight children to James Jardine and Edna Schofield Simpson on 15 March 1923, in South Hooper Davis County, Utah. She was raised in Hooper and attended Hooper School through the tenth grade, graduating from Weber High School in 1941.
She married Herbert John Peterson on 24 June 1942 in Hooper. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple in 1944. Except for four years just after World War II, she lived in the same house in Hooper for 80 years.
Wanda was a member of the Hooper First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in the Primary and later the Relief Society. She served faithfully and lovingly as a Visiting Teacher for many years. She also served with her husband for three years as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple
She worked in the kitchen at Heritage Park Care Center and then in the school lunch program at Roy Elementary and Hooper Elementary. She cherished her membership in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
Before "scrap-booking" was a thing, she put together many beautiful scrapbooks for her family. She wrote a very detailed description of her own life and also compiled life histories of many of her ancestors.
Surviving are her seven children, Scott Peterson, Tamra and Ray Schenk, Ron and Shauna Peterson, Lyle and LaRae Peterson, Jami and Bob Bradley, Jon and Bonnie Peterson, and Jeff Peterson. Also survived by 30 grandchildren, 94 great-grand children and 11 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert J. Peterson; her parents; and all of her siblings, Thelma, Floyd, Carl, Nola, Wayne, Thora, and Lynn.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy UT and again on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Hooper Utah Stake Center, 5375 S. 5900 W. in Hooper.
The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. In the stake center. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving and compassionate care given by the staff at Country Pines Assisted Living and Envision Hospice.
