December 8, 1928 ~ August 24, 2019
Wanda Vivian (Wise) Fear, 90, of Ogden, Utah, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Wanda was born on December 8, 1928, to George and Mary Wise in Leon, Kansas.
She married the love of her life, Donald E. Fear, on April 11, 1948; together they shared 58 years of love and adventure.
She was an active member of the Roy Christian Church for 49 years. Her amazing faith and love of the Lord strengthened her throughout her life. She was a long-time member of the Crafty Cuties where she would sew, quilt, and crochet. Wanda loved to cook, especially for family gatherings. In her later years, her favorite past time was spending time with and providing wisdom to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by her four children, Sandra (Sherman) Memmelaar of Goshen, New York; Darrell Fear of Artesia, New Mexico; Stanley (Denise) Fear of Santa Ana, California; and Vivian (Thomas) Hadley of Farr West, Utah; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald E. Fear; her parents, George and Mary Wise; her three sisters, Eileen, Addie Leah, Evona; and her daughter-in-law, Diana Fear.
While Wanda nurtured many as Wife, Daughter, Mother, Sister, Gramma, and Grams, her most cherished role was that of More Nana and Great-Grams to her Great-Grandbabies.
The children of Wanda would like to thank Brio Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate love and care of our sweet Mother.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Roy Christian Church, 4347 S 1900 W Roy, UT. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
