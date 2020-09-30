Warren Edwin Jenks
June 10, 1926 to August 23, 2020
Warren Jenks, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, after a valiant fight with cancer, started a new chapter, entering unto the kingdom of God and those who have gone before him.
The son of Ira and Hattie Jenks of DeKalb Illinois. He was the youngest sibling, joining sister Martha and brother Herb. Warren graduated (Master of Science in Education, 1949) from Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, Illinois where Ira was a Chemistry Professor. The family remained close knit throughout their lives.
Doris Richardson, the love of his life, married Warren on October 31, 1953. Halloween was always a special holiday throughout their marriage with many memorable events spent in festive costume.
Warren was a veteran of the US Army (WWII) who loved the outdoors, especially swimming and sailing. He was a skilled fly fisherman. He started a career in sporting goods sales representing many independent product lines. Later, he headed the sales team for Silaflex and, following the company's acquisition by Browning Arms Company, he served as Eastern Area Sales Manager until his retirement.
Warren is survived by his wife Doris (Richardson) Jenks, sons Steven Jenks, Chanhassen, MN; Douglas W. Jenks, (Doris Hong-Whitaker Jenks), her two children. Son Jarred Whitaker, wife Trista and daughters Addison & Janessa. Daughter Sarah Whitaker Mickelson, husband Joel, son Zachary Mickelson. Warren's daughter, Sue (Robyn) Rogers, San Diego, CA, grandchildren; Chelsea (Anthony) Lembert, and Allison (John) Puccinnelli and great-grandchildren Amelia Lembert and Reagan Puccinelli.