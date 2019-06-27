Warren L. Dillon, "Matt" age 82, passed away peacefully in his Ogden home following a brief illness Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Matt, an Ogden native, served for several years in the United States Navy before dedicating his time to a fruitful career with Weber County Road Department and spending time with his beloved family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, granddaughter, and two of his children.
He is survived by his wife Pat Dillon; siblings L. LuJuana Dillon Saunders (Marvin), Wendell Dillon (Jo Anne), and Marvin Dillon (Silvia), daughters Amy Dean (Joe) and Shaun Clontz (David), grandchildren Jocelyn and Xavier Pust, Cameron Dempsey (Elizabeth), and Dylan Wickersham, as well as three great- grandchildren.
There will be a public viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. followed by graveside services at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden.
