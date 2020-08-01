Warren Robert Marquardt, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Paul Farr restores antique wood- and coal-burning stoves in his workshop in North Ogden.
