Wayne Baker

July 15, 1921 ~ March 8, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Wayne Allen Baker, returned home with honor on March 8, 2020, following a short illness.
Wayne was born July 15, 1921, to Robert Andrew Baker and Gladys S. Zehr Baker, in Palmer Nebraska.
He grew up on a farm in Nebraska. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII.
Wayne married Vera Luft; they were later divorced. On August 10, 1946, he married Janette Nealon in Bellsville, Kansas. Janette passed away January 20, 1982. Wayne and Patricia Williams married in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 7, 1984.
Wayne was an excellent auto mechanic and could repair anything that had wheels. He owned and operated his own repair shop for many years. Wayne restored his last truck at age 94. He also enjoyed hunting trips.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; children: David Wayne (Carma) Baker, Lisa Baker, Carrie (Chris) Quartuccio; seven grandchildren: Amanda, Susan, Angie, Kevin, Zyler, Cade and Cole; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother Bob Baker; and sister-in-law Virjeanne Baker.
Wayne was preceded in death by his son Darrell and brother Jon.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 2850 North Street, Ogden. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: