May 22, 1946 ~ July 28, 2019
Wayne Douglas Palmer, 73, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1946, in Preston, Idaho, the son of Douglas Page and Joyce Larsen Palmer. After graduating from Bonneville High School, he served on two tours of duty in the Army during the Vietnam War. After returning from the war, he attended a Tech school he worked as an auto body mechanic and worked for the family business, Palmer Wholesale.
Wayne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He loved his family and treasured their time together. They were an important part of his life. He enjoyed Family History and it was also important to him. Wayne was a very loyal friend.
Wayne was an excellent golfer. He enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing and a good game of volleyball. He even played volleyball while he was going through Chemotherapy. He stayed active while going through his treatments.
Wayne is survived by his parents, Douglas and Joyce; brothers, Karl L. (Judy) Palmer and Roger E. (Jan) Palmer; and sister, Laura (Adrian) Herbert. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Phyllis Palmer and Ervin and Lorraine Larsen.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
A special thanks to Dr. Hansen and his team at McKay Dee Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at: