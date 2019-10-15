March 14, 1961 ~ October 11, 2019
"Together Again"
Wayne E. Bodily passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1961, in Ogden, Utah to Earl Joseph and Lucille Hurst Bodily. He graduated from Clearfield High School.
Wayne served a church mission to Columbus, OH in 1980 and a service mission for addiction recovery. On March 31, 2010, Wayne was sealed to his wife, Wendy, in the Ogden Temple.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings, including Executive Secretary and 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric.
He volunteered at McKay-Dee Hospital.
Wayne enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing with his grandkids, visiting his dad and family, skiing, sports, going to the Temple and listening to music,
He is survived by his children, Josh Reeves, Roy; Clarissa Stuart, Layton; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his father, Earl, two brothers, Kelly (Marilyn) Bodily, Del (Kim) Bodily and one sister, Linda (Lee) Webster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy and his mother, Lucille.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
